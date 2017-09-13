York man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another person

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another person in the head.

Demetrice Rice, 37, of the 500 block of East Market Street, is facing possession of harassment, simple assault and terrostic threats among other related charges.

On September 10 around 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of E. South Street for reports of man with a gun.

Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as Rice, standing in between vehicles in Court Alley.

Police restrained Rice until backup arrived, at which point police found a Smith & Wesson 9mm gun located inside a trash bin approximately 50 feet from the victim. It was loaded with one round chambered and one in the magazine. The gun also had dried blood near the ejection port of the weapon.

According to documents, as police went back to canvas the area, they found a black 12 gauge shotgun leaning on a fence of a residence, which also had a loaded chamber.

A box of 12 gauge ammunition was found directly next to the shotgun.

Rice was taken into custody and on his way to Central Booking, Rice told officers that he was provoked by the victim to bring his guns out and that he had been drinking alcohol since 11 a.m. that day.

Now, he is facing charges.