More sunshine, warmer temperatures, and summer mugginess for Friday

SUMMER FEEL RETURNS

This evening, isolated thunderstorms could pop early, otherwise, mostly cloudy, muggy and warm. Temperatures in the 70s are slow to fall through the 60s. Overnight, areas of fog may limited visibility. Morning lows drop to the lower 60s. Skies are brighter for Friday. The additional sunshine allows temperatures to jump into the mid and upper 70s, to lower 80s. You’ll really notice the humidity too. We continue the heat and humidity right into the weekend.

MUGGY AND MILD WEEKEND

Saturday is the warmest day with highs well into the lower and middle 80s. Can’t rule out a stray shower but most of the area is rain free. A few more clouds move in for Sunday. Still plenty warm in the lower 80s. Sticky conditions hang around, and while most of the area is dry, don’t be surprised if there are a couple of showers.

NEXT WEEK

We are watching the track of Hurricane Jose. While it is forecast to remain off the coast, the winds shift as it moves along to our east. This means added clouds for Monday and Tuesday. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is not expected to be any impact from the tropical system. By Wednesday, we are looking at the clouds to clear out through Thursday. Temperatures continue very warm and above average in the 70s and 80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist