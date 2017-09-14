× At least 15 injured in explosion during training exercise at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — At least 15 soldiers were injured in an explosion at a during a training exercise on Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday, Fox News is reporting.

The soldiers are part of the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command and were training on a range at the base, Fox News says.

Authorities said at least 15 soldiers were transported by medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center after an explosion on one of the training fields, WRAL reported.

“There are injuries but we don’t know extent,” Special Ops Command Lt Col Rob Bockholt told Fox News.

It was also not clear what caused the explosion.