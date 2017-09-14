At least 15 injured in explosion during training exercise at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, NC - MAY 13: One of the entrance signs to facillities in Fort Bragg May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. The 82d Airborne Division was assigned here in 1946, upon its return form Europe. In 1951, XVIII Airborne Corps was reactivated here and Fort Bragg became widely known as the "home of the airborne." Today Fort Bragg and neighboring Pope Air Force Base form one of the largest military complexes in the world. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — At least 15 soldiers were injured in an explosion at a during a training exercise on Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday, Fox News is reporting.
The soldiers are part of the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command and were training on a range at the base, Fox News says.
Authorities said at least 15 soldiers were transported by medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center after an explosion on one of the training fields, WRAL reported.
“There are injuries but we don’t know extent,” Special Ops Command Lt Col Rob Bockholt told Fox News.
It was also not clear what caused the explosion.
