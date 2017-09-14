First-term Republican State Representative Dawn Keefer joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss the "Taxpayer's Budget," which narrowly passed the State House on Wednesday.
FOX43 Capitol Beat: Pa. Representative Dawn Keefer talks GOP budget plan
