Giant-sized produce captures the attention of kids at the York Fair

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A trip to the York Fair can be more than just for fun for some kids.

Some of the exhibits are also educational.

In fact some fruits and vegetables can grow to weigh more than most people.

From prized peppers and colorful corn to spudly potatoes and twisted gourds, the York Fair's Horticultural Hall represents the best of the best when it comes to York County agriculture.

A prize-winning giant pumpkin which weighs in at a whopping 710 pounds, is what catches the attention of many families.

Fairgoer Maggie Douglas said "it's always interesting, because they never always remember what every vegetable is. Occasionally I'll get, 'can we try that?' We just come back every year because we enjoy the food, and we enjoy checking out all the new exhibitions. So, it's just a learning experience for us."

The York Fair got it's start as an agricultural exhibition so the prime collection of fruit and vegetables help carry on the spirit and tradition of the fair.

Many kids seem to have as much fun looking at the produce, as they were having enjoying rides and games on the midway.