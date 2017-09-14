Hummelstown police on alert after possible abduction attempt on Bishop McDevitt student

HUMMELSTOWN — Hummelstown police are on alert after the report of a possible abduction attempt of a high school student Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Hummelstown Police Department’s Facebook page, a student at Bishop McDevitt told police that a white male with brown hair driving a black Subaru told her to get into his vehicle in the area of Walnut and John Streets as she walked to school. The student refused, and the man drove away, according to police.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant. Anyone sighting as suspect or vehicle matching the description is asked to contact Hummelstown police at (717) 566-2555.