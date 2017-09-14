Man charged with 2 counts of stalking after violation of PFA order

EPHRATA, Pa. — After violating a Protection From Abuse order on two separate occasions, an Adamstown man is being charged with Stalking.

George Briggs, 50, of Adamstown was arrested on September 9th after Ephrata Police were called to a home on the first block of East Franklin Street because Briggs was in violation of a PFA order he had previously been served, according to police. The investigation revealed that Briggs had also violated the same order the previous night, on September 8th.

Briggs was charged with two counts of stalking, one for the incident on the 9th, and one for the incident on the 8th, which occurred in a Walmart store. After failing to post $100,000 bail, Briggs was committed to Lancaster County Prison. He currently has a hearing scheduled for September 21st.