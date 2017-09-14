× Man in custody following pursuit in southern Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in custody following a low-speed pursuit in southern Lancaster County.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., Lancaster County Deputy Sheriffs were at a location on Maple Shade Road in Christiana Borough to serve a felony warrant.

While looking to do so, the wanted man, 26, drove toward the deputies in an attempt to flee, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office release. Because of this, a deputy sheriff fired at the man — no one was struck.

The man then led deputies and Christiana Police on a chase which ended in the 600 block of Noble Road after the man crashed.

A female passenger was in the vehicle when the man fled. They were not injured, the release states.

This story has been updated to reflect the information gained from the recent press conference.