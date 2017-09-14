× Scam Alert: Don’t fall for callers claiming to be from Equifax

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a potential phone scam involving callers claiming to be from Equifax, according to a post on the FTC’s website Thursday.

The scammers are attempting to exploit the recent Equifax data breach, the FTC says.

The FTC says no one from Equifax will call anyone out of the blue.

Here are some other tips to help recognize potential phone scams:

Don’t give personal information. Don’t provide any personal or financial information unless you’ve initiated the call and it’s to a phone number you know is correct.

Don’t provide any personal or financial information unless you’ve initiated the call and it’s to a phone number you know is correct. Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers can spoof their numbers so it looks like they are calling from a particular company, even when they’re not.

Scammers can spoof their numbers so it looks like they are calling from a particular company, even when they’re not. If you get a robocall, hang up. Don’t press 1 to speak to a live operator or any other key to take your number off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

If you’ve already received a call that you think is fake, report it to the FTC.

For more information about the Equifax breach, visit Equifax’s website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com (This link takes you away from our site. Equifaxsecurity2017.com is not controlled by the FTC.)or contact their call center at 866-447-7559.