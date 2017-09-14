Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Pa. -- Students from the Chambersburg Area and West Perry school districts, as well as Yellow Breeches Educational Center, walked among some of the nation's finest on Thursday.

The U.S. Army Heritage Center Foundation welcomed the students as part of the Walk With a Veteran event, sponsored by the health company Humana.

Walking in groups of three, the students were teamed up with a veteran to walk the mile-long Army Heritage Trail and participate in scavenger hunts. Humana representatives say the event keeps history alive by teaching it to a new generation, through those who lived it.

"You have to learn from people who have actually sacrificed in the service," said Michael Jones, regional manager for Humana, "So what better way than to partner up with veterans who have actually made those sacrifices and have served?"

The event coincides with national POW/MIA recognition day, which is September 15th.