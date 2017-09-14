Woman organizes pediatric toy drive at York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- There are a few more days left to see what the York Fair has to offer.

Some booths at the fair are dedicated to helping people throughout York County.

Most people go to the fair to have a good time, but some go to make sure others have a good time.

People go to one booth at the fair not to see what they can get, but what they can give. It's a pediatric toy drive for kids in the hospital inspired by one woman's own health issues.

Organizer Catherine Renda said "this will be my fourth year doing it. I had breast cancer, and that's how I got started into this. I wanted to do local for local children hospital. This year I'm at 300 toys. I'm shooting for 1,000. Then, I like to give half to Memorial [Hospital] and half to the York Hospital."

Those that don't have a toy to drop off, also may make a donation if inspired to help out.

Renda partners with other local businesses to continue collecting toys up until Christmas.