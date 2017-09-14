York Fair ride is shut down after mechanical incident injures rider

YORK — A ride at the York Fair was shut down Wednesday night after a person was injured and required medical attention at the scene, the York Daily Record is reporting.

Shannon Powers, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, told FOX43’s Mark Roper that the ride involved was known as The Sizzler. The ride operator shut down the ride with an emergency stop after a mechanical incident. The investigation into what happened is ongoing, Powers said.

According to the York Daily Record, one rider received medical treatment at the scene, but refused to be transported to a local hospital, according to York Fair general manager Mike Froehlich. The ride will remain closed while state inspectors complete their investigation.

“We take all this stuff very seriously,” Froehlich said.