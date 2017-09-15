Agriculture Education Center Puts Fun In Fundamentals At York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It used to be referred to as the poultry barn, but now Heritage Hall at the York Fair in West Manchester Township is home to the brand new Agriculture Education Center. Sales manager of the York Fair, Cody Cashman, says it's "utterly" unique.

"Most fairgrounds don't have an ag center, so it's something new we did this year, we really wanted to drive home the ag education part, because kids aren't getting it anymore in school," he said. Cashman also said that a lot of people don't realize how important agriculture is, saying that it is crucial that the public starts to learn and understand why farmers do what they do and where our food comes from.

Visitors can have a "grain" old time learning all about Pennsylvania's ag industry, while having fun inside a giant grain bin.

"Inside the bin, are TVs and on those TVs we have specific videos that show different crops being harvested and underneath that TV we have the actual crop so you can actually touch and feel that actual crop," Cashman said.

The Agriculture Education center is a place where learning is hands on. In fact, you can even try your own hand at milking a cow. You can also take a stroll through the 4-H Farm Animal Learning center which is run by 4-H students themselves. From pigs to hens, Cashman says all proceeds from the learning center go to the 4-H program and helps to keep it going.

Once outside the center, you can then slide over to visit the ducks, an exhibit that is always a crowd favorite, leaving many people "quacking up." If that's too "corny" for you, you could always check out one of the live demonstrations that take place, from sheep shearing to farm to table cooking lessons.

"So there's a lot of neat little things here that we are excited to show people so they can kinda understand agriculture better," Cashman said.

And there's definitely nothing "fowl" about that.