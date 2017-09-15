Bail set for Hanover man involved in robberies, police standoff

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Hanover man who was involved in a police standoff in early August is now behind bars.

James Allen Brown was confined to York County Prison today in lieu of $1 million bail, court documents show.

On August 7, Brown was arrested at a residence on the 400 block of Pleasant Street in Hanover. He is believed to have started a fire inside the house during the standoff.

The 49-year-old Brown is charged in four robberies that occurred in Hanover and Spring Grove.