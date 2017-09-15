Bomb threat forces evacuation of Eastern York Middle School

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County — A written bomb threat discovered in the students’ bathroom caused the evacuation of Eastern York Middle School Friday afternoon, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Students were evacuated to the Eastern York High School campus after the threat was discovered at approximately 1:15 p.m. Police responded to the scene, and determined that all middle school students should be dismissed from the high school at the normal dismissal time.

The police investigation of the incident is still ongoing. The school announced that students would not be able to retrieve personal items from the Middle School building until Monday morning.

Further updates will be issued on the school district’s website, the Facebook post said.