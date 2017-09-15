Chambersburg High School football game canceled amid fight threat

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.–The Chambersburg High School football game has been canceled Friday after threats were made on social media.

Chambersburg Area School District officials took to Facebook, making the announcement that tonight’s 7 p.m. game against Red Lion has been canceled and the Trojan’s have forfeited. School administrators say rumors have been spread on social media about possible fighting at the high school and at the football game.

The district is taking the threats seriously and there is increased police presence at the school.

“We are handling the matter expeditiously, and we remain confident that all students and staff are safe,” according to the district’s post on Facebook.

Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s Varsity Football game is cancelled and the game will be forfeited by Chambersburg. — RL Athletics (@RLAthletics) September 15, 2017