Dog euthanized after being attacked by pit bull in Manor Township, Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A dog was forced to be euthanized after being injured in an attack by a pit bull on the 200 block of Stonemill Road in Manor Township on August 22, police say.

The incident happened at 6 p.m., according to Manor Township police. Officers responded to the call of an animal attack, and learned that a gray pit bull jumped out of a car window and attacked a 12-year-old Yorkie owned by a Manor Township resident. The dog was taken to a vet, and had to be euthanized as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack.

An investigation determined the pit bull belonged to Sekou Jamar Roy, 42, of Lancaster. Roy was cited for not having the required rabies vaccination for his dog, lack of a dog license, improperly confining his dog and owning a dangerous dog.