Former supervisor of Harrisburg vice unit reaches plea agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former supervisor of the Harrisburg Police vice unit will likely see time behind bars.

On Friday, Sean Cornick, 44, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Cornick will plead guilty to two federal charges relating to the theft, court documents say. The maximum combined penalty for the offenses is up to 11 years in prison and a fine of $350,000.

The 19-year veteran was arrested and charged in October 2016 with theft of money from undercover operations in the city