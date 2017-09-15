FOX43 Morning Team gets the ultimate monster truck experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, and Trenice Bishop got a chance to take the ultimate ride on a monster truck at the 2017 York Fair! Some of the team enjoyed the ride more than others!

If you want to experience this for yourself, the 2nd Annual Monster Truck Fall Bash will be held at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th.

Tickets are still available at the York Fair box office, you can contact them at (717) 848-2033 or visit their website here.

The price of the ticket does include admission to the fair.