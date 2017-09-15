Gettysburg emergency crews rescue child trapped in dust collector pipe

GETTYSBURG — Emergency personnel from United Hook and Ladder Company No. 33 and Adams Regional Emergency Services teamed up to extract a child that was stuck in a dust collector pipe at the rear of Morton Buildings Inc. on the 3300 block of York Road Thursday night.

According to a post on the United Hook and Ladder Company’s Facebook page, it took less than 30 minutes to remove the child. Crews disassembled the pipe to get the child out. The child was then transported to a hospital via the Life Lion helicopter.

Gettysburg Fire Department No. 1 also assisted in the rescue operation, the Facebook post said.