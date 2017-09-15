Harrisburg woman charged with child endangerment after allegedly dangling her kids over mall railing

HARRISBURG — A 21-year-old Harrisburg woman was charged with endangering the welfare of children after an incident at the Harrisburg Mall on August 24, according to Swatara Township police.

Bervena Moon, of the first block of S. 17th Street, allegedly dangled her children from the top floor railing of the mall. Police say several people witnessed the incident and alerted a mall security officer, who called police. Security gave police surveillance footage of the incident and a license plate tag for the suspect’s vehicle.

Police traced the vehicle to the home of its registered owner, Reina Rivera, who told police that the car was in her name, but it belonged to Moon, a friend of hers. She provided Moon’s address to police, who located Moon there.

According to police, Moon’s two children were with her when officers arrived at her home. Both children appeared to be in good health, with no visible bruises or scars. When police told her why they were there, Moon said she was just playing with the children.

The charge against Moon was filed on September 7.