Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
68°
68°
Low
62°
High
80°
Sat
62°
84°
Sun
64°
84°
Mon
64°
82°
See complete forecast
HSFF week 3 Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro highlights
Posted 10:03 PM, September 15, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 11:02PM, September 15, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Greencastle-Antrim: 24
East Pennsboro: 56
Popular
Mysterious fanged sea creature washes ashore during Hurricane Harvey
Lewistown woman accused of spending GoFundMe donations meant for her brother’s grandchildren
Man stops breathing, others get sick after eating co-worker’s food
Police identify victim in Perry County fatal fire
Latest News
HSFF week 3 Hempfield at Central York highlights
HSFF week 3 Hanover at Annville-Cleona highlights
HSFF week 3 Dallastown at Penn Manor highlights
HSFF week 3 Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley highlights
Sports
2017 Mid-Penn Conference High School Football Schedule
News
Greencastle-Antrim School District pushes first day of school back because of solar eclipse safety concerns
News
Greencastle-Antrim School District, Chambersburg Area School District cancel day of school due to the eclipse
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
47 mins ago
High School Football Frenzy – Week 3
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 2
News
Air quality tests at 3 East Pennsboro school buildings reveal ‘areas of concern’
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Here are FOX43’s Five Games to Watch this week
Sports
Presenting the 2017 high school football schedules for the Mid-Penn, L-L League Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Navy Seal Trainer Brett Hess
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with New Oxford Fanfest
News
Shippensburg School District will close Monday due to solar eclipse
High School Football Frenzy
News
Extracurricular success both in and out the doors of Cedar Crest High School
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.