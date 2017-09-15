× Iron Stone Hill Road bridge near Lake Redman re-opened to traffic, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG — The new Iron Stone Hill Road bridge, which spans Inners Creek in York Township, was opened to traffic Friday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crossing, located near Lake Redman, had been closed since September 2014, when an inspection determined the old bridge, which was built in 1934, was no longer safe for traffic.

Construction to replace the bridge began last spring. The work cost $830,880.

Iron Stone Hill Road, officially designated as State Route 2087, carries an average daily traffic volume of 900 vehicles, PennDOT said.