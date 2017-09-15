Jeffrey Sandusky pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The son of Jerry Sandusky pleaded guilty today to all 14 counts of child sex abuse against him.

Jeffrey Sandusky was sentenced to at least three years in state prison, according to the Centre County Office of the District Attorney’s release. The plea agreement also forces him to register as the highest tier sex offender in the commonwealth.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said, “While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for Defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him. This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the Defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”

The 41-year-old Sandusky was charged with solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse,, two counts of solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children, two counts of solicitation to photograph, videotape, depict on computer, or film sexual acts, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began in November 2016. The alleged assaults occurred in March 2013, according to court documents.