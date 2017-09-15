Man convicted of indecent assault of a minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury convicted a 24-year-old of indecent assault of a minor on Wednesday.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s release, Laron Wilson told a 13-year-old girl he was only 17 when he engaged in sexual contact with her.

It was later learned that Wilson was 21 years old at the time.

The victim went to authorities after she saw Wilson with another young girl, the release states. She was concerned that Wilson was lying to other children about his age.

Sentencing is set for December 11.