Man dies day after hit-and-run crash in York City

YORK CITY, Pa.–A 25-year-old man died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in York City on Wednesday night.

Authorities say Harry Crespo was walking along the 600 block of Wallace Street near his home when he was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was rushed to York Hospital and died on Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The person who hit Crespo and fled the scene remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234.