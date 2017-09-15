Man who led police on chase Thursday robbed retail store last week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A felony warrant issued for the 26-year-old man who led police on a four-mile chase Thursday stemmed from a recent retail store robbery.

On September 7 at 8:52 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department officers responded to Target located on Lititz Pike in Warwick Township for a report of a theft. The store’s loss prevention officer, Corey Williams, told police that a man had just fled the store after displaying a knife, the affidavit says. Williams added that the suspect left the scene in a black Kia Soul with a “J” at the start of the license plate.

A detective of the police department later spoke with Williams who told him that the man entered the store at 8:36 p.m. and was seen walking around the electronics section and taking gaming merchandise. The affidavit adds that the suspect removed the merchandise from the boxes and placed them under his clothing.

The loss prevention officer followed the man and as he was attempting to leave the building, Williams identified himself as store security, documents say. The suspect then withdrew a large knife and threatened to stab Williams after he grabbed onto the accused to prevent him from leaving.

The suspect fled the store with $59.98 worth of store merchandise.

Following the incident, the man was identified as Clinton Lane Young III after his picture — from surveillance video — and vehicle information was seen by an officer of the Christiana Borough Police Department.

Young faced charges of robbery, terroristic threats and retail theft.