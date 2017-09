MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The judge has set the date for the start of Bill Cosby’s new trial: April 2, 2018.

The retrial was previously set in November but was delayed by Judge Steven O’Neill so Cosby’s new legal team could prepare for the case.

In June, Cosby’s trial ended in a mistrial as jurors said they were deadlocked and could not come to a unanimous decision.