Police seek individuals involved in theft of cell phones

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking four individuals who were involved in the orchestrated theft of cell phones at a store in Manchester Township.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, a group of four people — a woman in her 30’s, a man and woman in their 20’s and an 8-12 year old boy — entered the store on Wednesday. At various points, the individuals left and returned to the store, the release states.

The three adults then left one final time, leaving the boy behind. Police say the boy entered the storage area and took at least one cell phone. He then fled to a white Chrysler mini van where the three adults were waiting.

The release adds that the group, all of middle eastern decent, used distraction techniques.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subjects is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s tip line at 717-467-8355 or email at tips.nycrpd.org.