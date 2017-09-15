Return of Summer heading into the weekend

SUMMER FEEL RETURNS

Conditions turn much drier through the upcoming weekend. The morning could begin with some patchy areas of haze and fog, otherwise expect sunshine to start the day. Morning lows are in the upper 50s to middle 60s. The additional sunshine allows temperatures to jump into the middle 70s to lower 80s. You’ll really notice the humidity too. Skies turn partly sunny due to daytime heating, and there’s the chance for a few isolated afternoon showers, but many stay dry. We continue the warmth and humidity right into the weekend.

MUGGY AND MILD WEEKEND

Saturday is the warmest day with highs well into the lower and middle 80s. Can’t rule out a stray shower but most of the area is rain free. A few more clouds move in for Sunday. Still plenty warm in the lower 80s. Sticky conditions hang around, and while most of the area is dry, don’t be surprised if there are a couple of showers.

NEXT WEEK

We are watching the track of Hurricane Jose. While it is forecast to remain off the coast, the winds shift as it moves along to our east. This means added clouds for Monday and Tuesday. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is not expected to be any impact from the tropical system. By Wednesday, we are looking at the clouds to clear out through Thursday. Temperatures continue very warm and above average in the 70s and 80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team! Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Andrea Michaels

