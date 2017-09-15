× York man found guilty of 5 charges, not guilty of attempted murder in trial for 2016 robbery

YORK — A York man who shot another man in the head during a robbery last year was found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder, but guilty of five other charges at trial on Thursday, according to court documents and a report in the York Dispatch.

Steven Frederick Stokes Jr., 27, was found guilty of aggravated assault, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

The charges stemmed from an August 2016 robbery in which Stokes robbed three women and a man. He ordered the man, Saquan Darby, to the ground, and shot him in the head.

The victim survived.

Stokes is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6, court documents say.