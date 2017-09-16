Capital City Airport helping sick children’s wishes take flight in York County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Car and plane enthusiasts gathered at Capital City Airport in York County helping to grant some wishes on Saturday.

The 3rd Annual ‘Fly-In Drive-In’ event benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation brought in more than 600 people from around the community.

It featured vintage cars, sport cars, planes and trains.

Guests had the chance to try out free flight simulator rides and check out free car and aircraft displays.

They also enjoyed a picnic lunch, bake sale and raffled for a free oil change and plane ride at the airport.

Organizers say the event is not only a lot of fun, but it also helps kids who have serious medical issues get their wishes granted and have their spirits lifted.

“It`s a great feeling when you see these kids who have so much strength in them to make it through such difficult times and to see them that way,” said Susan Adams, president and CEO of Cargo Aeronautical Academy & Service Center. “That’s why these wishes are so important because it really helps them,” she added.

More than $9,000 was raised at the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.