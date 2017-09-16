Celebrity golf outing brings Hall-of-Famers to Dauphin County for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Colonial Golf and Tennis Club in Dauphin County hosted its 2017 celebrity golf outing on Thursday.

The outing benefits the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which aims to teach critical life lessons to at risk young people.

Organized by Ollie's Bargain Outlet, the event brought well-known Hall-of-Famer athletes and MLB alumni who support the foundations mission.

Baltimore Orioles player Cal Ripken Jr. was there among those Hall-of-Famers and says it's all about helping children.

"We have the ability to help kids and build fields and build safe places," said Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles. "It's always fun to come back here to Harrisburg and celebrate that," he added.

The Cal Ripken Senior Foundation was established in 2001.