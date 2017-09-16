Dauphin County jury finds man guilty of abusing intellectually disabled teen

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Dauphin County jury found Jason Harrington, 43, guilty of Aggravated Indecent Assault and related charges on Friday.

The jury deliberated for two hours, after a two-day long trial during which it heard testimony from the 21-year-old victim.

That testimony detailed the abuse suffered at the hands of Harrington when he was 14-years-old. On the witness stand, jurors learned the victim has Asperger’s Syndrome and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Harrington was convicted of Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Exposure and Corruption of Minors.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in front of President Judge Richard A. Lewis in December, pending results of an evaluation to determine if Harrington is a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law.