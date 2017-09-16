Fallen soldiers honored at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Hundreds of men and women at Fort Indiantown Gap paid their respect to fallen soldiers in Lebanon County on Saturday.

It was all for the 6th Annual ‘March for the Fallen’ event in Union Township.

The family-friendly event honors fallen soldiers and challenges individuals endurance skills.

People who attended, walked 28-miles and carried bags on their backs weighing more than 35 pounds.

There was also a timed 5K ‘Run for the Fallen’ that included a challenging out-and-back asphalt route through the cantonment area of Fort Indiantown Gap.

Organizer’s say paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to defend our country is what makes events like this worthwhile.

“It’s not just to honor the Pennsylvania National Guardsman that have served, but to honor service members of all areas of all branches,” said Lawrence Fagan, Pennsylvania National Guard Officer. “To have the opportunity to participate in this even though I did not do the march, to be involved in the planning, and just to work with all the soldier’s and see it executed like this and all the participation..it`s definitely a personal thing,” Fagan added.

More than 600 people attended the event this year.