Jessica and Friends Community Gala celebrates dozens of people with special needs

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 250 people were all dressed up for the Jessica and Friends Community Gala in York County.

The organization, Jessica and Friends Community supports people with intellectual disabilities.

This is the fourth annual gala at the Outdoor Country Club in Manchester Township. Seventy people with special needs enjoyed dinner and got their pictures taken as they walked the red carpet.

Sandy Myers, the executive director of operations for the organization, said, “Just getting to see the individuals dressed up and with their friends and enjoying life just the way we do. It’s a privilege for me to be here, it’s a privilege for me to know them and to spend time with their families and provide the supports that we do to them.”

FOX43’s own MaryEllen Pann emceed the event.

Jessica and Friends Community launched 19 years ago, and organizers said they are excited about celebrating their 20th anniversary next year.