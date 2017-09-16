Lebanon woman struck by tractor-trailer dies

LEBANON, Pa — A 48-year-old, Lebanon County woman is dead after begin struck by a the rear wheels of tractor-trailer overnight in Lebanon City.

Police were dispatched to the area of 9th and Mifflin Streets for a disturbance/pedestrian struck around 2:00 a.m., Saturday. The woman was struck by the rear wheels of the tractor-trailer as the driver was slowly trying to pass a group causing a disturbance, says police.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the police investigation into what caused the woman to be struck by the tractor-trailer.

Police say that several witnesses fled the scene, and ask that anyone who witnessed the accident to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

The victim’s name is not being released pending family notification.