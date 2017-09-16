Man found guilty of abusing teen by Dauphin County jury

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Dauphin County jury finds Jason Harrington, 43, guilty of aggravated indecent assault and related charges on Friday.

The jury deliberated for 2 hours, after hearing the testimony of a 21-year-old victim over the two-day long trial.

The victim’s testimony detailed the abuse suffered at the hands of Harrington when he was only 14-years-old. In the testimony, the victim has Asperger’s Syndrome and the mental capacity of an 8-years-old.

Harrington is guilty of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

He is set to be sentenced in front of President Judge Richard A. Lewis in December, pending results of an evaluation to determine if Harrington is a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law.