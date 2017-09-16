Woman struck by vehicle in York County dies

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing an intersection on Friday night.

The York County Coroner says the woman was stuck around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Stonewood Road and and Rt. 462 in Springettsbury Township.

She was taken to York Hospital for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The coroner has ruled the manner of death as accidental and the cause is blunt force trauma. The victim’s name is expected to be released sometime Saturday.

There will be no autopsy.