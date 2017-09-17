Car crashes into Regal theatre in Lancaster County

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle drives through the Manor Shopping Center parking lot on Millersville Pike and slams into a movie theatre.

According to the Lancaster Township Fire Department, a driver traveled the length of the Manor Shopping Center parking lot from Millersville Pike, mowed down a tree, and slammed into Manor Regal Cinemas 16 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The male driver was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash. It took crews only 10 minutes to extricate him from the car, and he was turned over to EMS.

Lancaster Township code enforcement was dispatched to evaluate the damaged building, along with the Fire Departments Collapse Team Chief.

The fire company says that the theatre is currently closed until an engineer can determine if the building is safe.