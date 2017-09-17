Harrisburg community celebrates diversity at ‘Harmony Walk’

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg community walked in harmony for the 3rd Annual ‘Harmony Walk’ Sunday in celebration of diversity at Goodwin Memorial Baptist Church in Harrisburg.

It was all in celebration of the ‘United Nations International Day of Peace’ welcoming people from all walks of life, religions and beliefs to build an inclusive society.

Organizers say they hope to help people within the community acknowledge and celebrate harmony and respect.

“We want to encourage in our city civil discourse, we want to encourage people of different opinions of different faiths…and different beliefs…of different politics to be able to sit down..look at each other and smile as they discuss their differences,” said Joyce Davis, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg.

Hundreds of people from all around the community joined in on the walk.