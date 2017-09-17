× Man dies after getting pinned under tractor in York County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a tractor accident in York County on Sunday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Ranch Road in Jackson Township.

According to the York County Coroner, an unidentified male was operating a farm tractor off road.

The man was thrown off the tractor after hitting a tree, leaving him pinned under it.

He was was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

The York County Coroner’s Office says the victim died of blunt force chest trauma from injuries he sustained in the accident.

His death has been ruled accidental.