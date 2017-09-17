Past Heisman Winners Talk Saquon Barkley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County - It seems all anyone wants to talk about when it comes to Penn State football recently are post season awards.

We're just in week three. The Nittany Lions are unbeaten, but it seems all eyes go to the stat lines once the clock hits zero.

Understandable when the Blue & White have both a quarterback, Trace McSorley, and a running back, Saquon Barkley, who are contenders to bring home the Heisman Trophy.

Many people around the country believe that if someone outside of the quarterback position was to win the award this season, Barkley, would be the heavy favorite.

FOX43 had the opportunity to catch up with two running backs who have won the Heisman Trophy and pick their brains about the star Penn State tailback.

Marcus Allen (USC) and Eddie George (Ohio State), both stopped bye central Pennsylvania to play in the Ollies Bargain Outlet Celebrity Golf Open that benefits the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. Before the round, they took time out of their prep to speak about what they see in Barkley and if they believe he can take home the Heisman.