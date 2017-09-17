Police: rocks thrown from highway overpasses damage vehicles

BERKS COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Berks County are investigating three incidents where objects were thrown from highway overpasses along I-78 and damaged multiple cars and a tractor trailer over the last two nights.

The first incident occurred in Upper Bern Township near the Mountain Road Exit of I-78, early Saturday morning. A tractor-trailer was driving Eastbound on I-78 around 3:00 a.m. when an unknown object was thrown off the Exit 23 overpass striking the tractor-trailers windshield.

The second incident occurred in Upper Tulpehocken Township early Sunday morning. Two Lititz residents were driving on I-78 Westbound around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when rocks were thrown from the Power Drive overpass, striking and breaking the front windshield and damaging the undercarriage, due to the amount of rocks that were thrown. Shortly after, another car was damaged by rocks in the same area, breaking their front windshield and causing a flat tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hamburg, at 610-562-6885.