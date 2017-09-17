Warm with humidity dropping for the last days of Summer

STAYING WARM AND MUGGY: We stay right around 80 for the majority of the 7-Day Forecast. The muggy feel stays with us through Tuesday and a bit into Wednesday. As the humidity drops, clouds clear as well. We start Monday mostly cloudy but switch over to mostly sunny by midweek. A few showers aren’t out of the question for Monday and Tuesday, though the chance seeing them out your door will be relatively low.

TRACKING HURRICANE JOSE: As of 7:30PM, Hurricane Jose is a Category 1 hurricane with winds gusting to 115MPH. Even in the cooler waters off the Carolinas, Jose is expected to maintain his strength as he travels just off the East Coast. Easterly winds thanks to Jose dominate our forecast, sending moisture from the Atlantic our way; this causes our mostly cloudy skies. Current projections weaken Jose to a tropical storm as he approaches New England, with the far eastern shores of Staten Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts in the forecast cone. The worst effects with current model runs will be some gusty winds and moderate rain.

KEEPING AN EYE ON MARIA: Hurricane Maria is also a Category 1 hurricane as of this evening, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 as she crosses the U.S. Virgin Islands and approaches Puerto Rico – these islands still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma. We’re watching Maria closely. Most current model projections keep Hurricane Maria out to the Atlantic on a similar early path of Jose. However, it’s much too soon to say with any certainty whatsoever. Stick with us into the middle portion of the week, where we’ll have a much better idea of what to expect.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long