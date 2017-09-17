× York County man to deliver truck with relief items to Hurricane Harvey victims

SPRING GROVE, Pa. – There’s a simple reason Mike Simpson wants to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s a good thing to help other people out,” he says.

And that’s why his big rig is sitting in a parking lot at a Dollar General in Spring Grove.

“I am loading a trailer for donations for Hurricane Harvey relief trip down to Beaumont, Texas,” he said.

Beaumont is where his friend, Pastor Freddy Wright, leads Northpoint Community Church. Simpson knew Wright when Wright was a pastor at a church here in York County years ago.

Simpson took it upon himself to rent a container and hook it up to his truck in the hopes of filling it with critical items for people impacted by the hurricane.

“Baby items such as wipes, diapers, cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, water, there’s dog food,” he said.

Individuals have given donations as well as local businesses and charitable organizations.

“Freedom Valley Church between Gettysburg and New Oxford helped out,” Simpson said. “I had the trailer setting out there for a week and have these donations on here.”

Simpson has done similar drives before, delivering relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the deadly tornado in Joplin, Mo. in 2011.

“People in other parts of the country need help and if we were in that kind of situation here, I would hope people there would help out,” Simpson said.

Simpson leaves for Texas on Tuesday morning. If you would like to provide supplies, you can schedule a drop-off by calling him at 717-424-8338.