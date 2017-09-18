Clouds and small shower chances begin the warm and humid work week

COUPLE ISOLATED SHOWERS: Overall, it’s a quiet start to the week, but expect it to be on the cloudier side with isolated shower chances. The morning begins mostly sunny to partly cloudy with some patchy areas of fog and haze. Readings begin in the lower to middle 60s. Skies turn partly sunny by the midday hours. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most are dry. The overnight is partly clear, with still and isolated shower possible. Readings fall into the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday sees partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. This is due to influence from Jose as it tracks near the Mid-Atlantic coast. The best chance for a few showers to slip in is eastern locations. It creates a bit of a breeze too. Jose remains stalled just off the coast, but should be far enough away that we avoid impacts beyond Tuesday. Highs are in the middle 70s east to near 80 degrees out west.

QUIET MIDWEEK: Jose should drift far enough away that it poses no issues for the midweek forecast. Skies are partly cloudy Wednesday, and it’s a bit warmer due to the lack of cloud cover. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s a bit on the breezy side. The breezes remain for Thursday, but the humidity lowers a touch. Perhaps there’s a few clouds during the afternoon, but this day should feature plenty of sunshine for the final full day of summer. Expect readings in the lower 80s.

FIRST FALL WEEKEND: Fall arrives on Friday, but it won’t feel like it! Skies are partly cloudy, but it’s quiet. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. The first weekend of fall remains on the warmer side, but it’s quiet. Aside from a few passing afternoon clouds, there’s plenty of sunshine. Readings should remain in the 80s for many through the weekend.

