Expect clouds to hang around, plus, isolated showers, mainly east for Tuesday

WARMER THAN AVERAGE WEEK

Clouds from Jose still influence the area this evening and tomorrow. Temperatures fall into the 60s tonight. Winds shift from the east more out of the north-northeast early Tuesday. This allows clouds to mix with sun sunshine later in the afternoon. A few isolated showers, mainly east, can’t be ruled out either. Breeze picks up, the next couple of days, out of the north. High temperatures near 80 for the day. It is much warmer heading farther into the week. With additional sunshine and less cloud cover, readings jump into the lower and middle 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is still warm in the lower 80s. It remains muggy through Wednesday then humidity levels fall back but not much. You can expect it to still feel humid late week into the weekend.

FALL ARRIVES FRIDAY

This time of the year, afternoon highs are in the middle 70s. The Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Friday, with some very warm temperatures. A strong ridge is placed over the northeast for several days, keeping readings well above average in the 80s, so it is a warm beginning to the fall season.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Sunshine continues for Saturday and Sunday. We boost temperatures even more into the lower and middles 80s for both days. Great outdoor weather to enjoy. Monday clouds increase through the day, however, highs are still able to climb to the lower 80s



