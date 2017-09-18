× Harrisburg police investigating assault and robbery at Green and Herr Streets

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating an alleged assault and robbery that occurred early Sunday morning at Green and Herr Streets.

According to police, a victim said she was attacked by an unknown black woman, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The victim said the suspect knocked her to the ground, removed her cell phone and wallet, and fled north on Green Street.

The victim was taken to Harrisburg Hospital, where she received treatment for facial injuries, police say.

The incident occurred at 12:31 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 255-3170.