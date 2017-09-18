Lancaster man briefly escapes police by jumping off 2nd floor balcony

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster man faces charges of escape, resisting arrest and theft after an incident on September 12 on the 1600 block of Judie Lane, according to Manheim Township police.

Jason Soto-Gonzalez, 33, of Lancaster, allegedly resisted arrest when officers showed up at his residence to serve a warrant. Soto-Gonzalez allegedly struggled with the officers, who used a Taser on him during the altercation with no effect. He then allegedly fled to a second-floor balcony, jumped off, and fled the scene. During his flight, Soto-Gonzalez allegedly discarded a pair of police handcuffs, which were never recovered.

Soto-Gonzalez was later apprehended by Lancaster City Police. An arrest warrant was obtained and served on Soto-Gonzalez at Lancaster County Prison, police say.